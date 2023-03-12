Duke Energy customers will see increase in their bills

The Florida Public Service Commission has approved a rate hike sought by Duke Energy.

The monthly bill for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh will be $171.83, which is an increase of $6.28, or just under 4 percent. Most commercial and industrial customers will see bill impacts ranging from 2 to 3.9 percent increase.

The new rate will take effect beginning in April and “reflects recovery of the fuel under-recovery for a period of 21 months,” according to the company.

In addition to fuel costs, the rate hike also includes storm restoration work, mostly associated with hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

“We are pleased with the Florida Public Service Commission’s rapid review and approval of the updated fuel and capacity rate request,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “We encourage families who are facing financial hardships and need assistance to reach out to us.”

During 2021 and 2022, “a number of unique events drove up natural gas prices and caused supply uncertainty, which affected not only utility companies but a variety of other industries that rely on natural gas as well,” the company said in a news release.

The company uses natural gas as its main fuel source to generate electricity across the state of Florida.