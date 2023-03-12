Friends of SoZo Kids hoping to collect 1,000 pairs of sneakers

Friends of SoZo Kids is launching its annual Sneakers Drive for children living in abject poverty in the Ocala National Forest. The goal is to collect 1,000 pairs of new, quality sneakers, which will be given to the children at the SoZo Kids Back-to-School Bash in August.

“I volunteer at the SoZo Kids after-school program, so I see the need for quality shoes firsthand. It breaks my heart to see what some of the Kids have to wear to school,” said Sharon Stiles, Village of Santo Domingo and chair of the Friends of SoZo Kids Events Committee.

A list of needed sneaker sizes for children ages 5-18 is now available at www.FriendsOfSoZoKids.com. Preferred brands include Nike, Fila, Puma, Skechers, Avia, Under Armour and Vans, among others.

“Some people question why we ask for name-brand shoes for these children. The answer is simple: Quality shoes are sturdier and better able to withstand the rugged environment of the forest,” said Ed Latimer, Village of Fernandina and Friends president.

“Besides, kids can be made fun of if they have cheaply made shoes that wear out quickly,” he added.

Donations of new sneakers are being accepted from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 18, at two locations:

Oxford United Methodist Church, 3906 E. Co. Road 466, next to the Wawa station

Everglades Recreation Center Picnic Pavilion

“If you prefer, send us cash and we’ll do the shopping for you,” Stiles said. Cash donations are accepted online at www.FriendsOfSoZoKids.com. Checks, written to “Friends of SoZo Kids,” may be mailed to 333 Colony Blvd., Suite 164, The Villages 32162.

A second collection date at the same times and locations is scheduled for Saturday, April 29.

For more information, write to [email protected].