Government and mainstream media have been lying about COVID-19 since the beginning

To the Editor:

The government and mainstream media have been lying about COVID-19 since the very beginning of the pandemic. It appears that this manmade virus is all about money, power, corruption and control. We gave big pharma billions of taxpayers’ dollars and unlimited liability protection to develop a vaccine for a manmade virus that originated in a lab in Wuhan China that our own U.S. Department of Health and Human Services partially funded. Ultimately, we didn’t get a vaccine. We got a shot they claimed was a vaccine even though it didn’t behave like one. To compensate for this behavior deficiency, they simply changed the definition of a vaccine. The shot didn’t mitigate infection from COVID-19 or it’s transmission to others and they knew it. What it did do though is make big pharma multi-billions of dollars in profits, probably cause inestimable harm to many healthy people, crush the psyche of millions of school children, gave unscrupulous politicians virtually unlimited power and created corruption losses in the billions of dollars. This despicable behavior by government, mainstream media, some doctors, and big pharma is unforgivable.

Robert Moore

Village of Rio Grande