Man ordered to stay away from booze after DUI arrest while wearing only boxer briefs

By Staff Report
Dustin Michael Williams

A man has been ordered to stay away from booze after a drunk driving arrest in which he was only wearing boxer briefs.

Dustin Michal Williams, 26, of Lady Lake, pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He was told to get an alcohol evaluation and ordered not to possess or consume alcohol during a one-year probation term. In addition, he will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, though he can “buy out” at the rate of $10 per hour.

Williams, 26, was driving a 2004 blue Dodge Neon with a non-functioning driver’s side headlight at 11:10 p.m. Jan. 25 when he was pulled over on County Road 25 at Tracy Avenue on the back side of the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Williams was only wearing boxer briefs which “appeared to be soiled with urine,” according to the report. The Florida native admitted he consumed “seven shots and four beers” that night.

“Just take me to jail, I’m drunk,” Williams told police.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .203 and .171 blood alcohol content.

“It should be noted that during the breath test the defendant would stop breathing into the instrument and would attempt to inhale from the mouthpiece,” the officer wrote in the report.

