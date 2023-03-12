More than 300 residents of Chitty Chatty sign petition for action at intersection

More than 300 residents of the Village of Chitty Chatty have signed a petition calling for action at an intersection they say is dangerous.

Resident Cheryl Waylans recently spoke out about the problem in front of the Sumter County Commission. She said that left turns onto Morse Boulevard from Chitty Chatty are tedious and dangerous.

“We truly hope there is a safe and reasonable solution,” Waylans told the commissioners. “You take your life in your hands. We hope our call to action does not fall on deaf ears.”

Sumter County’s Director of Public Works Deborah Snyder said the data doesn’t support a change at the intersection.

“We took a look at the crash database between when the study was completed last year and now (March 22, 2022 and February 28, 2023), and there was one crash reported at the intersection. This crash occurred when a vehicle exiting the Chitty Chatty development, to head north on Morse Boulevard, right turned and side swiped a vehicle that was already heading north on Morse Boulevard,” Snyder wrote in a letter to Waylands, who heads her neighborhood group.

Snyder also looked at the 24-hour traffic counts completed last year and the 24-hour traffic counts this year, and the difference is less than a two percent increase. She said that is “not statistically significant.”

She said the data does not support a change at that intersection.