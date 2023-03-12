60.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 12, 2023
By Staff Report
We regretfully announce the passing of Peggy Ellen McGhee on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

Peggy passed away peacefully surrounded by her son and daughter.

Peggy was born on Aug. 6, 1946, in Michigan City, Ind. Peggy graduated from Elston High School and studied fine arts at Lake Michigan College. Peggy retired from Virginia Department of Transportation in 2008 and enjoyed her golden years in The Villages, Fla.

Known for her home-cooked meals and Christmas cookies, Peggy was a longtime science fiction enthusiast and a bit of a gamer. She enjoyed volunteering, painting, drawing and singing in Sweet Adelines. Peggy will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Peggy’s family asks that she be remembered for the joy she brought to others in life, not the sadness of her passing.

Peggy is survived by her children: Scott (Laura) McGhee and Jodey (John) Conway; her grandchildren: Morgan McGhee and Chet McGhee; and her brother: David (Connie) Crama.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later time.

