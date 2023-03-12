83.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Snowbird loves The Villages!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have been to The Villages for the last 10 years and have recently been spending a month.
The Villages is the ultimate vacation. I have met so many friendly Villagers.
I can’t say enough good things about it!

Sue Reed
Snowbird

 

