To the Editor:

If you actually believe that The Villages Daily Sun is a politically neutral newspaper, you’ve never read a newspaper in your entire life. The coverage of Ron DeSantis is so skewed from reality the DeSantis campaign actually provides the front page cover photo.

I understand I’m living in the bubble, but at least unlike the Truman show I’m aware that this is just to show.

Larry Goodrich

Village of Sanibel