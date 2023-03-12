Villager won’t be prosecuted in alleged attack on construction worker

A Villager won’t be prosecuted in an alleged attack on a construction worker.

Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 62, of the Village of La Zamora, had beed arrested Dec. 29 on a warrant charging him with felony strong arm robbery.

An affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police Department indicated that the Philadelphia native on Dec. 7 went to a construction site where The Villages is building thousands of new homes. He went to a home under construction at 6670 Mary Loop where he struck a man in the face and left with the man’s drywall tools.

The construction worker called police and reported what had happened. He said he knew the man as “Mike,” and indicated they both are acquainted with a woman. The construction worker said the woman had given him the drywall tools. He described her as Gilbrook’s “ex-girlfriend.”

A detective gathered information about Gilbrook, who has a criminal history in New Jersey and Florida. A photographic lineup was developed, and the construction worker picked out Gilbrook as the man who had attacked him and taken the drywall tools.

However, the prosecutor’s office announced earlier this month that no information will be filed in the case due to “victim/witness issues.”