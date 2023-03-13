Fenney Putt & Play-era parking prohibition causing headaches for Villagers

Wildwood’s prohibition of on-street parking is causing headaches for some Villagers.

Ken Reyes, who lives in the Village of Citrus Grove, told city commissioners Monday that visitors were surprised recently to find parking tickets when they returned to their cars about 10 p.m.

Reyes said he could understand a ban on overnight street parking, adding that “no parking” signs are not posted on the street.

Lee Watts of the Village of Saint Catherine said he had a similar problem.

He was told that visitors could park at a nearby recreation center and walk to his home. But recreation center staff told him that people shouldn’t park there unless they are using the center.

“We need some options,” Watts said. “Now we can’t park on the street or at a recreation center.”

Police Chief Randy Parmer said the majority of parking tickets are written in response to complaints.

The ban on street parking throughout the city was adopted four years ago in response to complaints that people using Fenney Putt & Play were parking on nearby neighborhood streets. Only golf cart parking is available at the Putt & Play and recreation center parking is a couple blocks away.

The parking ordinance adopted in April 2019 made it illegal to park on any Wildwood city street.

At the time, Parmer said police officers weren’t planning a ticket-writing spree, but would respond to complaints or illegally parked vehicles that cause hazards or block emergency vehicle access.

Despite the ordinance, residents who live near the popular Putt & Play have continued to report parking issues. Some residents made their own “no parking” signs and tried to get the Developer to offer a solution.