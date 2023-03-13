Fred Kalita, 67, of Summerfield, FL passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 with his family by his side, after a short battle with acute leukemia.. Fred was born November 1, 1955 in New Haven, CT, the son of Frederick J. and Mary Jane (Adams) Kalita.

Fred married the love of his life, Deborah Bilodeau Kalita in 2006 and lived in Wilmington, VT for a number of years before relocating to Florida in 2014. Fred worked in heating and plumbing for over 30 years when living up North, and then worked at The Centers in Ocala as a behavioral tech and then as part of the Home Depot MET Team in the Villages, which he really enjoyed.

His family also includes his sisters and their husbands, Mary and Bob DiMeola and Margaret and David Norris, a number of Debbie’s family members and a number of cousins. Fred always loved his fur babies, Hope being his most recent ‘kid’. Besides his love of animals, Fred also had a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles and old car shows.

Most people who knew Fred would say he was a gentle, kind soul who loved helping others.

A service will take place in the Spring in Connecticut at a date to be determined. Those who wish to remember Fred in a special way may make a donation to one of his favorite charities; Shands Leukemia for Children, Disabled Vet (DAV) or any dog rescues.