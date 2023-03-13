79.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 13, 2023
type here...

Lithium-ion batteries are great but must be used safely

By Villages-News Editorial

Lithium-ion batteries supply power to many kinds of devices including smart phones, laptops, e-scooters and e-bikes, e-cigarettes, smoke alarms, toys, and even cars.

If not used correctly, or if damaged, these batteries can catch on fire or explode.

These batteries store a large amount of energy in a small amount of space.

Like any product, a small number of these batteries are defective. They can overheat, catch fire, or explode.

Safety Tips

• Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory.

• Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

• Only use the battery that is designed for the device.

• Put batteries in the device the right way.

• Only use the charging cord that came with the device.

• Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or on a couch.

• Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged.

• Keep batteries at room temperature when possible. Do not charge them at temperatures below 32°F (O°C) or above 1O5°F (4O°C).

• Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Government and mainstream media have been lying about COVID-19 since the beginning

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident says that the government and mainstream media have been lying about COVID-19 since the very beginning of the pandemic.

Snowbird loves The Villages!

A snowbird says she loves The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages Daily Sun is not a politically neutral newspaper

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that The Villages Daily Sun is not a politically neutral newspaper.

We were told The Villages would cap out at 110,000

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident said she was assured in 2009 that The Villages would cap out at 110,000.

We need a movie theater south of State Road 44

A Village of St. Catherine resident writes that a movie theater is needed south of State Road 44. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos