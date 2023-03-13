Patricia Ann Crabtree (nee Fuchs) was born March 28, 1951, in Port Jefferson, NY. She passed on to heaven March 2, 2023, at Shands Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. Pat lived the majority of her life in Bellport, NY, where she and husband Charles raised a family; two loving children Ryan and Kate. She taught at Holy Angels Catholic School as an elementary school teacher for 30 years before she retired and moved to The Villages, FL in 2008.

Throughout her life Pat made friends with ease, attributed to her laid-back demeanor and friendly smile – no ego, no arrogance, no one-upmanship. She was never the loudest voice in the room, more the voice of reason. She was the person you sought out when the chips were down, and you needed advice or comfort. Her genuine concern for the well-being of her friends and loved ones will remain unrivaled. We are blessed to have had her in our lives and are deeply saddened that we will never again be able to hear her soothing voice or joyful laugh.

Mom . . . . we can’t express what you mean to us. You fostered every good thing we have in our lives. We will never be able to repay you for your love and kindness, your support, your non-judgment, your purity of thought and feeling. We can only hope to incorporate those wonderful traits into our lives more and more as we go forward – in honor of you. And we will. We will never forget you or how you made us feel.

Pat was predeceased by her mother Pauline Fuchs, father Robert Fuchs, and brother Robert Fuchs Junior. She leaves behind a loving family: husband Charles Crabtree, son Ryan Crabtree (Victoria), daughter Kate Crabtree (John), grandchildren Abby, Olivia, Robert, and Greyson, twin sister Margaret Gathy (George), and sister Marianne Garritan (Gary).