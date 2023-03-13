Raymond Edward Allen, age 73, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away suddenly on March 5, 2023 at The Brandley House. Raymond was born on April 18, 1949 to his parents, Daisy Allen Reid and Edward Allen in Walders Run Clarendon, Jamaica.

Raymond enjoyed deep sea fishing, gardening, traveling the world with his family, and photography. He was a proud grandfather to his grandchildren. He also had a love for animals, especially his goats and his beloved dog named “Cha”. He was a Nascar and Futbol enthusiast. He made friends wherever he went. He was the “life of the party” and everybody’s favorite “goofball”. His family and friends will always remember him as a kind, giving, compassionate, and thoughtful person. He had a successful career as a highly-talented welder at Tucker’s Heavy Equipment in Leesburg, Florida for over 34 years.

Raymond is survived by his daughters, Melanee Alicea Davis of Ocala, Florida and Rosa Lee Allen of Gainesville, Florida; his grandson, Jamyr Raynard St. Fleur of Ocala, Florida; his granddaughter, Mychael Joalee Booker of Gainesville, Florida; his brother, Carol O’Neil Allen (Louise) of West Palm Beach, Florida; and his sister, Elizabeth Allen of Pembroke Pines, Florida. He left behind a host of nieces and nephews. He was beloved by his brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-laws, and a countless number of friends.

Raymond is preceded in death by his sister, Pauline Allen; and his parents, Daisy Allen Reid and Edward Allen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time and place.

The family would like to thank for all of the love and support that they have received rather it was a call, a thought, or prayer. We appreciate it more than you know. The overwhelming support and love for our Dad is astonishing.

Flowers can be sent to St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, The Villages, Florida 32159 (352) 753-0989.

Donations can be sent to either Melanee Davis or Rosa Allen to 235 SE 20th Place, Apt. 103, Gainesville, Florida 32641.