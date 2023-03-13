72.8 F
The Villages
Monday, March 13, 2023
Sandhill Crane Parents Showing Off Newly Hatched Colts In The Villages

By Staff Report

These sandhill crane parents were showing off their recently hatched colts in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!

