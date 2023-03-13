Villager arrested on DUI charge after stopping for drinks after work

A Villager who said he’d stopped for drinks after work was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Matthew Timothy Heslin, 45, of the Village of Bonita, was traveling in a vehicle at 1:23 a.m. Saturday when he stopped for nearly a minute at the intersection of Grays Airport Road and Eagles Nest Road in Fruitland Park, even though there was no other approaching traffic, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, the deputy noted signs that Heslin had been drinking, including slurred speech. The New York native indicated that he “had a couple of drinks after work” and was on his way home. The report noted that Heslin works as a nurse. He was wearing blue scrubs at the time of the traffic stop.

Heslin agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but he nearly fell over during the one leg stand exercise, prompting the deputy to prematurely halt the exercises due to safety concerns.

Heslin provided breath samples that registered .254 and .253 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.