To the Editor:

Our governor is traveling around the states on a “book tour.”

He has not declared himself as a candidate for president, but he makes all of the motions of a candidate in all of his speeches.

The book is a personal venture and something he is making money on.

Who is paying for this tour – is it the taxpayers of Florida and how does he get the time off from his job?

Fred Gosain

Village of Santo Domingo