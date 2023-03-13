73.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 13, 2023
type here...

Why did The Villages Daily Sun minimize shooting at Applebee’s?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Just wondering why a serious news story has been minimized in the The Villages Daily Sun. I am talking about the fatal shooting at Applebee’s restaurant in Spanish Springs. It seems that that type of reporting eludes “journalists” from that publication as it certainly diminishes the “Friendliest Hometown” blah, blah, blah.
Perhaps, if the right-leaning publication was honest about what goes on here and in the rest of the country more people would enjoy reading it.

CJ O’Neill
Village of Belle Aire

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Who is paying for DeSantis’ book tour?

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is wondering who is paying for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ book tour.

Government and mainstream media have been lying about COVID-19 since the beginning

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident says that the government and mainstream media have been lying about COVID-19 since the very beginning of the pandemic.

Snowbird loves The Villages!

A snowbird says she loves The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages Daily Sun is not a politically neutral newspaper

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that The Villages Daily Sun is not a politically neutral newspaper.

We were told The Villages would cap out at 110,000

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident said she was assured in 2009 that The Villages would cap out at 110,000.

Photos