Why did The Villages Daily Sun minimize shooting at Applebee’s?

To the Editor:

Just wondering why a serious news story has been minimized in the The Villages Daily Sun. I am talking about the fatal shooting at Applebee’s restaurant in Spanish Springs. It seems that that type of reporting eludes “journalists” from that publication as it certainly diminishes the “Friendliest Hometown” blah, blah, blah.

Perhaps, if the right-leaning publication was honest about what goes on here and in the rest of the country more people would enjoy reading it.

CJ O’Neill

Village of Belle Aire