To the Editor:

Just read the man in Leesburg will be arraigned in a bank robbery.

Wow! I wonder when they will arraign the Silicon Valley Bank officials that managed to vote themselves “bonuses” prior to their bank failure/robbery? Plus, the millions of dollar depositors (Mark Cuban, et.al.) who were well over the FDIC insured limit were bailed out by Biden, compliments of us taxpayers. No losses for them. Oh no! Do you think Ol’ Joe would have bailed you out?

Chuck Grant

Village of Caroline