The Colored Pencil Painters Guild Jubilee Art Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

The ballroom will have many tables of artists displaying and selling their work.

In addition, there will be a demonstration room for anyone interested in colored pencil technique. Two raffle baskets plus colored pencil painting will also be raffled off.

The event is free and open to all.