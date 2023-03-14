Eastern Bluebird Soaring Over Homestead Nature Trail

This adorable little eastern bluebird appeared in full command while soaring over his domain at Homestead Nature Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
