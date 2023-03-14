Margaret Elaine Mason

Margaret Elaine (Smith) Mason, passed away March 7, 2023.

Marge was born on May 26, 1931, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to George W. and Hazel Smith on May 26, 1931. She graduated from Hallahan High School, Philadelphia, in 1949. She married Francis J. Mason on September 26, 1950, in Philadelphia. They moved to Washington, DC, in 1950 and settled in Maryland where they raised five children. Marge was a devoted wife for 71 years and adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a devoted Catholic and member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, FL. She was a stay-at-home mom until her children were of school age. She then drove a bus for Prince George’s County Public Schools, Maryland. She and Frank retired to Easton, Maryland, and then to Summerfield, Florida, where they enjoyed the sunshine and warmer winters. Marge enjoyed reading, playing cards, playing word games and mostly spending time with her family. She stayed connected using her IPad which went everywhere with her.

She is predeceased by her parents, George and Hazel (Long) Smith, husband, Francis Mason, brothers, George Smith, Leonard Smith and Ronald Smith, sons-in-law Alan Benzer and Mark Garner. She is survived by her children, Joseph T. Mason (Nanette), Carol A. Hamilton (William), Dolores F. Garner, Linda M. Benzer, Mary F. Pontorno (James), thirteen grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Service is as follows: Visitation on Sunday, March 12, 2023 from 6pm – 8pm p.m. at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34480; and, Mass at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, 11528 U.S. Route 301, Bellevue, Florida on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at 2pm at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34474.