Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Number of new homes in The Villages is out of hand

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree with the growth issue. When I bought my lot in October 2010 I was told by my realtor that only another 200 homes were to be built. I still love my area, home and neighbors but the number of new homes is out of hand and the homes right beside the turnpike and off the turnpike toward Orlando is ridiculous. How can that even be considered part of The Villages? Just voicing my opinion and don’t tell me to go back where I came from. I still love it here. I am a year-round resident.

Janie Griffin
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

