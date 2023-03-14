69.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Oxford Oaks woman arrested after traffic stop in Village of Fenney

By Staff Report
Katherine Addison
An Oxford Oaks woman was arrested after a traffic stop in the Village of Fenney.

Katherine Addison, 50, was driving a gray 2014 Honda Pilot SUV at 12:48 p.m. Sunday when she was pulled over at County Road 515 and Warm Springs Avenue for an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Addison, whose boyfriend was riding along in the passenger seat, was “apologetic” and told the deputy she could not renew her license plate due to “financial reasons.”

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the SUV, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Addison had a syringe which contained a dark liquid in the pocket of her jacket. The liquid tested positive for methamphetamine. A second syringe was found on the driver’s seat floorboard. It also contained a substance which tested positive for methamphetamine.

After the Georgia native was handcuffed, she admitted she had a pipe and a small bag containing more methamphetamine hidden in her bra.

Addison was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.

Her boyfriend was released at the scene of the traffic stop. Her SUV was towed from the scene.

