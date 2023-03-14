Summerfield man arrested in altercation with woman after breakfast at IHOP

A Summerfield man was arrested in connection with an altercation with a woman after they had breakfast at the International House of Pancakes.

Jason Nathaniel Kilcrease, 46, was arrested after Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call at 9:30 a.m. Sunday from a woman who had gone to breakfast with him. They began to argue on the way home from breakfast. Once they reached the residence, the woman decided to leave because of the argument. She said Kilcrease, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds, closed a door on her arm. The woman told deputies Kilcrease held the door closed on her arm despite her asking him to release the door. Once she was free, she called 911.

Kilcrease was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.