69.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
type here...

Summerfield man arrested in altercation with woman after breakfast at IHOP

By Staff Report
Jason Kilcrease
Jason Kilcrease

A Summerfield man was arrested in connection with an altercation with a woman after they had breakfast at the International House of Pancakes.

Jason Nathaniel Kilcrease, 46, was arrested after Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call at 9:30 a.m. Sunday from a woman who had gone to breakfast with him. They began to argue on the way home from breakfast. Once they reached the residence, the woman decided to leave because of the argument. She said Kilcrease, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds, closed a door on her arm. The woman told deputies Kilcrease held the door closed on her arm despite her asking him to release the door. Once she was free, she called 911.

Kilcrease was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We pay a lot of money so why are the golf courses in such poor shape?

A Villager wonders why the golf courses are in such poor shape considering all the money residents pay for their upkeep. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bonuses and bailout in SVB ‘robbery’

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, sees a Leesburg bank robbery will be arraigned in court, but will the Silicon Valley Bank officials walk away scot-free after collecting bonuses shortly before the bank’s failure?

Number of new homes in The Villages is out of hand

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident contends that the number of new homes in The Villages is out of hand.

I will not vote for either Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis

A Village of Duval resident says she could never vote for Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Why did The Villages Daily Sun minimize shooting at Applebee’s?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident asks why The Villages Daily Sun minimized the coverage of a fatal shooting at Applebee’s restaurant.

Photos