Sumter County deputies nab man with stolen John Deere tractor

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies nabbed a man with a stolen John Deere tractor.

The 2018 John Deere 4052R tractor tractor was reportedly stolen Friday in Summerfield. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy received information on Saturday at that the stolen tractor had been transported to a location in Oxford, according to an arrest report. When deputies arrived on the scene in Oxford, they spotted 38-year-old Daniel Powell Collins of Leesburg standing next to the tractor. He quickly walked away from the tractor when he spotted the deputies.

A check of the tractor’s vehicle identification number confirmed it was the tractor which had been stolen in Summerfield. The key was found in the grass near a fence where Collins was apprehended.

Collins was arrested on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was also wanted on Sumter County warrants charging him with burglary and grand theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $7,000 bond.