61.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
type here...

Sumter County deputies nab man with stolen John Deere tractor

By Staff Report
Daniel Collins
Daniel Collins

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies nabbed a man with a stolen John Deere tractor.

The 2018 John Deere 4052R tractor tractor was reportedly stolen Friday in Summerfield. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy received information on Saturday at that the stolen tractor had been transported to a location in Oxford, according to an arrest report. When deputies arrived on the scene in Oxford, they spotted 38-year-old Daniel Powell Collins of Leesburg standing next to the tractor. He quickly walked away from the tractor when he spotted the deputies.

A check of the tractor’s vehicle identification number confirmed it was the tractor which had been stolen in Summerfield. The key was found in the grass near a fence where Collins was apprehended.

Collins was arrested on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was also wanted on Sumter County warrants charging him with burglary and grand theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $7,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I will not vote for either Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis

A Village of Duval resident says she could never vote for Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Why did The Villages Daily Sun minimize shooting at Applebee’s?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident asks why The Villages Daily Sun minimized the coverage of a fatal shooting at Applebee’s restaurant.

Who is paying for DeSantis’ book tour?

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is wondering who is paying for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ book tour.

Government and mainstream media have been lying about COVID-19 since the beginning

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident says that the government and mainstream media have been lying about COVID-19 since the very beginning of the pandemic.

Snowbird loves The Villages!

A snowbird says she loves The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos