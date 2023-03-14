We pay a lot of money so why are the golf courses in such poor shape?

To the Editor:

Could not agree more regarding the condition of our executive golf courses. They are in terrible shape. Not just the greens, but around the greens as well. Just played Palmetto and the greens were the worst I’ve seen since I’ve been here (10 years.)

Our amenity fees fund these courses, correct? We have to have north of 55,000 homes here and at $165 average monthly amenity fee per home that amounts to over $9 million. And that’s per month!

My son is a golf course superintendent and his club has a $1 million budget per year to have lush greens and fairways. And that’s for a championship length course and includes staffing.

The starters and ambassadors get paid next to nothing. So where’s the money going?

I think it’s going to build new recreational facilities and not nearly enough to proper maintenance of our current courses.

John McGovern

Village of Dunedin