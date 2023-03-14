69.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Woman with marijuana arrested after found after hours at park

By Staff Report
A woman with marijuana was arrested after she found after hours at the Royal Community Park in Oxford.

Shyra Janay Sesler, 33, of Oxford was found at the park at 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy attempted to speak to Sesler, but she tried to walk away. The deputy noticed the odor of marijuana lingering in the air. It appeared she had tossed a marijuana cigarette to the ground.

Sesler claimed she was “recruiting people for a law enforcement top secret mission” and she was using the marijuana “to train people in her program,” the report said.  She had a medical marijuana card, but it had expired last year

Sesler was in possession of a cigarillo pack which also held a small amount of marijuana.

She was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.

