To the Editor:

In response to Diane Robinson and her not voting for Trump or DeSantis; Are you satisfied with the Bumbler in Chief who has single handedly opened our borders to one and all, drove up inflation with massive amounts of money, higher energy prices ties with China, Ukraine, and who knows who else, thanks to his son? But, you are probably one of the many, “Anyone but Trumpers.” It figures.

Jim Renegar

Village of Summerhill