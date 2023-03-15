66.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
type here...

Death investigation at home of local doctor under state scrutiny

By Meta Minton

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a death investigation Wednesday afternoon at the home of a local physician who has been under state scrutiny.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that a large presence of squad cars at 545 Lake Ella Road in Fruitland Park was connected to a death investigation. The sheriff’s office could not provide further details indicating it was in the “very early stage” of the investigation. An animal control officer was at the home. Acquaintances said there were two dogs living in the home.

The Lake County Sheriffs Office was conducting a death investigation at the home of Dr. Sheri Bisby
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a death investigation at the home of Dr. Sheri Bisby.

The large home near the corner of Lake Ella Road and Micro Racetrack Road is owned by Dr. Sheri Ellen Bisby.

Dr. Sheri Bisby
Dr. Sheri Bisby

Late last year, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo slapped restrictions on the 57-year-old physician’s medical license due to apparent drug abuse.

An investigation was launched after employees of Neurology Center of Excellence reported that Bisby seemed “overly excited, appeared manic, had slurred speech, and was often visibly distracted while patients waited to be seen in the waiting room for up to three hours at a time,” according to a Dec. 19 report from the Florida Department of Health. Employees also said Bisby was falling asleep at work.

The situation grew worse on Sept. 13 when Neurology Center of Excellence employees transported Bisby to the ER at HCA Florida Hospital Ocala. She was disoriented and was giving “non-sensical responses to questions.” She had a near-empty bottle of the pain medicine Dilaudid in her purse which had been prescribed July 25 and should have lasted until Oct. 25. She also had in her purse an empty bottle of the stimulant phentermine, which had been prescribed to someone else. She claimed the bottle belonged to a patient and she was planning to refill it for the patient. A drug screen showed Bisby was positive for the presence of opiates and amphetamines.

An animal control officer was on the scene along with a crime scene technician.
An animal control officer was on the scene along with a crime scene technician at the home on Lake Ella Road.

An investigation also revealed that in 2012, Bisby was arrested for driving under the influence in Virginia, where that state’s medical board determined she could no longer practice medicine because she was self-medicating with Adderall.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

They are draining off our Social Security increases

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident is worried that the increase seen by seniors in Social Security was quickly taken by increases in gas, electric, water and amenities.

Where are we supposed to park?

A Village of DeSoto resident is getting his driveway finished and is worried about parking in the street after reading about a Wildwood ordinance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Are you satisfied with the Bumbler in Chief?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Villager who said she couldn’t vote vote for either Donald Trump or Gov. Ron DeSantis.

We pay a lot of money so why are the golf courses in such poor shape?

A Villager wonders why the golf courses are in such poor shape considering all the money residents pay for their upkeep. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bonuses and bailout in SVB ‘robbery’

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, sees a Leesburg bank robbery will be arraigned in court, but will the Silicon Valley Bank officials walk away scot-free after collecting bonuses shortly before the bank’s failure?

Photos