Doggie pals seek to stay together in new home if adopted

A pair of mixed-breed adult dogs are in need of a home where they can live together.

Blizzard and Bear have grown up together and they love and rely on each other. That’s why Sumter County Animal Services would prefer if they were adopted together.

“These two are fabulous. They’re happy, goofy and love to receive petting, but they’re also content to do their own thing,” said Karen Johnwick, Animal Control Technician Supervisor at the shelter. “They are fine lounging away from each other, but they also like to chase and play together. They both have a pretty mellow demeanor; Blizzard has spurts of spunkiness, Bear is the go-with-the-flow kind of fella.”

Both dogs are mature adults, so they would do best in a home without small children.

Animals available for adoption are vaccinated for rabies and other common diseases, spayed or neutered, microchipped, and have received heartworm and flea prevention medications. Dogs are tested for heartworm disease and cats for feline leukemia and FIV. Sumter County residents receive a free county tag for their new pet.

The public is invited to view adoptable animals seven days a week at the shelter, located at 819 County Road 529 in Lake Panasoffkee. Tours are available between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when the hours are 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

All adoptable animals are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Application does not guarantee the availability of a specific animal.

To adopt Blizzard and Bear, or any of the other dogs and cats at SCAS, please go to https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/1270/Adopt-Today. If you’re interested in fostering an animal, visit https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/1351/Apply-to-Foster.