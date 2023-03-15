66.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
type here...

Doggie pals seek to stay together in new home if adopted

By Staff Report

A pair of mixed-breed adult dogs are in need of a home where they can live together.

Blizzard and Bear have grown up together and they love and rely on each other. That’s why Sumter County Animal Services would prefer if they were adopted together.

bear and blizzard
Bear and Blizzard have grown up together and they love and rely on each other. They’re available for adoption at Sumter County Animal Services.

“These two are fabulous. They’re happy, goofy and love to receive petting, but they’re also content to do their own thing,” said Karen Johnwick, Animal Control Technician Supervisor at the shelter. “They are fine lounging away from each other, but they also like to chase and play together. They both have a pretty mellow demeanor; Blizzard has spurts of spunkiness, Bear is the go-with-the-flow kind of fella.”

Both dogs are mature adults, so they would do best in a home without small children.

Animals available for adoption are vaccinated for rabies and other common diseases, spayed or neutered, microchipped, and have received heartworm and flea prevention medications. Dogs are tested for heartworm disease and cats for feline leukemia and FIV. Sumter County residents receive a free county tag for their new pet.

The public is invited to view adoptable animals seven days a week at the shelter, located at 819 County Road 529 in Lake Panasoffkee. Tours are available between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when the hours are 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

All adoptable animals are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Application does not guarantee the availability of a specific animal.

To adopt Blizzard and Bear, or any of the other dogs and cats at SCAS, please go to https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/1270/Adopt-Today. If you’re interested in fostering an animal, visit https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/1351/Apply-to-Foster.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

They are draining off our Social Security increases

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident is worried that the increase seen by seniors in Social Security was quickly taken by increases in gas, electric, water and amenities.

Where are we supposed to park?

A Village of DeSoto resident is getting his driveway finished and is worried about parking in the street after reading about a Wildwood ordinance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Are you satisfied with the Bumbler in Chief?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Villager who said she couldn’t vote vote for either Donald Trump or Gov. Ron DeSantis.

We pay a lot of money so why are the golf courses in such poor shape?

A Villager wonders why the golf courses are in such poor shape considering all the money residents pay for their upkeep. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bonuses and bailout in SVB ‘robbery’

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, sees a Leesburg bank robbery will be arraigned in court, but will the Silicon Valley Bank officials walk away scot-free after collecting bonuses shortly before the bank’s failure?

Photos