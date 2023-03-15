St. Catherine pool closed due to part needed for pump

The St. Catherine Recreation Adult Pool will be closed unit further notice as a part is needed for a malfunctioning pump.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Ezell Recreation Center at (352) 674-1860.
