Villager won’t be prosecuted after ex-wife refuses to cooperate with prosecutors

By Staff Report
Jacob Donald Giaccio
A Villager won’t be prosecuted because his ex-wife has refused to cooperate with prosecutors.

The state attorney’s office announced earlier this month that no information will be filed in the case against 67-year-old Jacob Donald Giaccio of the Village of Silver Lake. In the announcement of no information, the prosecutor’s office indicated the victim has refused to testify.

Officers were called at about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 to Giaccio’s home on Palmetto Drive, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Police found a woman with a “visible raised bump on her right eyebrow with redness surrounding it.” She said officers should not have come to the home “because it would make things worse” for her.

Giaccio, who had been living for four months with the woman to whom he was previously married for 25 years, claimed they had been arguing over money. He told officers she had been throwing cups and plates at him. However, the woman said Giaccio, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, began hitting himself in the head with a plate after she called law enforcement. He told her he could make it look as though she was the aggressor. She had dialed 911 after he pushed her “into the wall against her will causing her to hit her face.” Ultimately, the woman said she did not want to see the Pennsylvania native prosecuted and refused to sign a sworn statement. She said she did not want to see him “get in trouble.”

In 2018, Giaccio was arrested after he was spotted driving a golf cart down County Road 466.

