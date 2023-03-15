Villager won’t be prosecuted in alleged altercation in roundabout

A Villager will not be prosecuted in connection with an alleged altercation in a roundabout.

The prosecutor’s office has announced that no information will be filed in the case of 62-year-old Dean Oury Johnson of the Village of Marsh Bend. He had been arrested Feb. 23 by Wildwood police on a felony charge of battery on a person 65 or older. Johnson left the scene of the alleged incident in the traffic circle at Fenney Way and Warm Springs Avenue, but was tracked down at his home.

However, the prosecutor’s office last week that it will not be moving forward with the case.

“The State spoke with the victim and after considering the wishes of the victim as well as the victim’s version of the incident, the State cannot prove this case beyond all reasonable doubt,” State Attorney William Gladson said in the announcement.