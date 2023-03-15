To the Editor:

I just read the article about no parking on any streets in Wildwood. How would someone know that? We are getting our driveway finished and cannot park in our driveway for a few days so where are we supposed to park? The Developer did not put in any parking for Fenney Putt & Play so the solution was to ban parking on any street in Wildwood? How about No Parking signs in neighborhoods next to Fenney Putt & Play! I’ve lived in many cities in the U.S. and never heard of a complete ban on parking on city streets. That’s crazy!

Matt Arsenault

Village of DeSoto