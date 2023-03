To the Editor:

The Village of Duval resident who stated that she could not vote for Trump or DeSantis reminded me of the favorite observation of my high school American History teacher, when he said, “It’s not the person; it’s the party, you moron.” The content of her letter contains parroting of several years of fake news talking points. My observation would be, “Maybe, if you are that misinformed, you shouldn’t vote for anyone!”

Gary Gardner

Village of Winifred