74.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 16, 2023
type here...

Changes coming in response to residents’ reports of sudden surges in water usage

By Meta Minton

A policy will be developed to deal with residents’ reports of sudden surges in water usage in The Villages.

Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown announced some changes that will be implemented in the wake of a contentious meeting earlier this week of the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District Board.

At that meeting, residents complained of expensive unexplained surges in their water usage. Several Villagers experienced the surges when they were up north and their water was shut off.

Brown said the reported meter problems are “not a widespread issue.”

However, on Thursday he announced that officials are developing criteria for a policy to address “unexplained high use” that has proven costly for some residents.

“There are also resident concerns about communications,” Brown said.

Some residents claimed that had been treated rudely by the District Utilities Department and threatened with a $35 monthly penalty if they didn’t pay their full water bill on time.

“Some small improvements in communication can go a long way,” Brown said.

He said improvements will include better communications such as door hangers.

He also noted that a new customer service director position was recently approved by the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

“We heard from the residents and we are working across all areas of concern,” Brown added.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Random thoughts after living here one year

After a year in The Villages, a Village of Chitty Chatty resident offers some random thoughts. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Can’t vote for Trump or DeSantis?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident responds to a letter from Villager Diane Robinson who said she couldn’t vote for either Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis.

We need restaurants and retail in the southern end of The Villages

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that restaurants and retail are needed in the southern end of The Villages.

They are draining off our Social Security increases

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident is worried that the increase seen by seniors in Social Security was quickly taken by increases in gas, electric, water and amenities.

Where are we supposed to park?

A Village of DeSoto resident is getting his driveway finished and is worried about parking in the street after reading about a Wildwood ordinance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos