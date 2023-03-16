Donald William McCurry, loving husband, honored father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 91 on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Don is survived by Nancy (nee Sansone) who he married in 1956, his nine children: Gary, Kathy Vogt, Patty, Jeanne Jones, Diane Kozak, Elizabeth Hermann, Thomas, Megan, and John, his 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Karen Decker and was preceded in death by his siblings, LaVerne Daley, Merle and Kenneth.

Born in Chicago on September 23, 1931 to Agnes (nee Lanus) and William, his life was punctuated with academic accomplishments, including a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois, an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and another Masters in Library Science by Dominican University.

Professional pursuits included service in the Signal Corps of the US Army, followed by engineering and marketing positions at Motorola, marketing studies, product planning and business management consulting at the Illinois Institute of Technology Research Foundation, followed by executive positions with Borg-Warner Corporation.

Don was also active within public libraries, serving as a trustee for the Deerfield Public library, the Nippersink Public Library and the Northern Illinois Library System.

His breadth of personal interests ran wide as his love of learning was deep. Whether sailing, woodworking, piloting airplanes, playing many musical instruments, motorcycle-riding, playing golf, voraciously reading history or studying maps, Don was a student of life, ever on a quest for knowledge and experiences to share.