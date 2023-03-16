Joan Marie Herbst, 83, of Deer Park, New York, passed away on March 10, 2023 in The Villages Florida.

Visitation, will be 5-7 PM Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, March 16,2023 at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 2:00PM. Arrangements are by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services.

Joan was born in New York, New York to Philip and Catherine Agosta on October 21, 1939. She worked at Hartford Insurance where she met and later married the love of her life, Joseph Herbst on November 26, 1960 in New York, New York. After raising her children she went returned back to work as an administrative assistant for DeFazio Electric for many years. Upon retirement she moved to The Villages, Florida in 2004.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Catherine Agosta and sister Elaine Principe.

Joan is survived by her husband, Joseph, and children, Joseph Jr., and wife Clare, Philip and wife Lorraine and Donna Robles and husband Alex, 5 grandchildren, Anthony, Ashley, Victoria, Philip Jr., and Steven and 4 great-grandchildren, Raymond, Lucas, Landon and Cole, and brother Charles Agosta.