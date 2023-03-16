No foul play in death of doctor who faced legal woes in addition to state scrutiny

No foul play has been found in the death of a local physician who was facing legal woes as well as state scrutiny.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded Wednesday afternoon to the home of Dr. Sheri Bisby on Lake Ella Road in Fruitland Park

“There were no indicators of foul play, however the investigation is still pending Medical Examiner’s final report which will include the toxicology report,” said Lt. Fred Jones, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The 57-year-old doctor’s medical license had been restricted last year by the state’s surgeon general due to apparent drug use.

Bisby was being sued by Truist Bank which claimed she owed the bank more than $1.1 million for money loaned for the operation and construction of her medical offices.

Bisby also had been sued in Lake County Court for not properly paying overtime compensation, but that case was dismissed.

Also in Lake County Court, Bisby prevailed in 2022 in a dog breeding dispute raised by a Leesburg woman. The Leesburg woman claimed that her Australian Shepherd had bred with Bisby’s female smoodle doodle. The puppies had been born at Bisby’s home and were then transferred to her medical office. The owner of the Australian Shepherd went to Bisby’s medical office, but the doctor “blew up,” at the Leesburg woman’s request for a puppy, per their agreement, according to documents on file in Lake County Court. Ultimately, the court ruled that Bisby said the disputed puppy had died, so there was no case.

In 2012, Bisby was arrested for driving under the influence in Virginia, where that state’s medical board determined she could no longer practice medicine because she was self-medicating with Adderall.