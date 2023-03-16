72.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 16, 2023
type here...

Random thoughts after living here one year

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We have been here one year now, some random thoughts:
The Villages has too many snow birds, quit making this place so attractive to them, make it more like Odessa, Calcutta, Detroit. Who do they think they are? Wanting to come here after WE got here?
Way too many things to do here! Can’t they cut it back to cards, puzzles occasional charades? Too much activity at night, don’t people know how dangerous it is to be out after the sun goes down? There are too many Squares, can’t we have one Big One, and activities only on Saturday like the rest of the world. Maybe occasional holiday?
Agree with the dude wanting to wear Tee Shirts on the golf course, would include gym shorts, thongs(both kinds), even pajamas. Speaking of Golf, the Tee time system is too complicated for us old people, can’t we just go back to first come, first serve by telephone?
These roundabouts are crazy, go back to four way stops so we can catch up on texts like we did waiting in Houston.
Golf carts go too fast, don’t people know the polite and safe speed is 10 mph, maybe if they don’t pave the paths, it would slow it down.
All this foolish dancing, dating, and happy hours, we are old! Stay home, act your age and watch TV.
Can’t believe all these people doing all this work around here use our bathrooms, can’t they use the gas stations, or just hold it until they go home?
Way too many places to eat and shop. Can’t there just be a big cafeteria, and giant Walmart?
Will everyone quit being so nice! We’re old, we don’t have to do that anymore.
Other than that, we kind of like it here, gotta go, have a tee time!

Daniel Rowe
Village of Chitty Chatty

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Can’t vote for Trump or DeSantis?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident responds to a letter from Villager Diane Robinson who said she couldn’t vote for either Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis.

We need restaurants and retail in the southern end of The Villages

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that restaurants and retail are needed in the southern end of The Villages.

They are draining off our Social Security increases

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident is worried that the increase seen by seniors in Social Security was quickly taken by increases in gas, electric, water and amenities.

Where are we supposed to park?

A Village of DeSoto resident is getting his driveway finished and is worried about parking in the street after reading about a Wildwood ordinance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Are you satisfied with the Bumbler in Chief?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Villager who said she couldn’t vote vote for either Donald Trump or Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Photos