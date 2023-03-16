Villager facing golf cart DUI charge jailed after skipping court date

A Villager in a golf cart arrested last year on a drunk driving charge after leaving trivia night at City Fire landed back behind bars after skipping a court date.

Michael Harold Lewer, 63, of the Village of Charlotte, was arrested Wednesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with failure to appear. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

He had been at the wheel of a blue 2015 Yamaha golf cart at about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 13 when he was parked in the roadway on Rainey Trail at Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report. The Iowa Falls, Iowa native said he was “lost” and had been partaking in trivia night at City Fire, according to the arrest report. A deputy who spoke with Lewer detected the odor of alcohol. Lewer, who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, had to use his golf cart for support. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided two breath samples that both registered .054 blood alcohol content. He also provided a urine sample.