72.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 16, 2023
type here...

Villagers fed up with living with consequences of neighbor’s fire

By Meta Minton

Villagers are fed up with living with the consequences of a neighbor’s fire.

The home of James and Christine Noonan at 3000 Luraville Road in the Village of Gilchrist was destroyed by fire in March 2022.

A year later, not a single nail has been driven to build a new home.

Neighbors attended Thursday’s Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center to complain about the problem.

Jim and Christine Noonan and their two dogs escaped a blaze that consumed their home in The Villages
Jim and Christine Noonan and their two dogs escaped a blaze that consumed their home in March 2022.

Neighbors have had to cope with the burned-out shell of a home, an “ugly” fence, empty pool, weeds and now an empty lot.

Noonan received Architectural Review Committee approval this week for the construction of a new home. The Noonans’ deadline set previously by the CDD 9 Board is May 18 for the new home to be completed. It is clear that the deadline will not be met.

The neighbors said the Noonans have purchased a home in the Village of DeLuna. The Sumter County Property Appraiser’s website indicates the home’s sale price was $458,900.

“We sit and look at an empty lot. It’s been one year and we are still waiting,” said Penny LaCasse, who lives near the Noonans’ empty lot on Luraville Road.

Village of Gilchrist resident Dan Warren said the board needs to be prepared to take action.

“This man has had plenty of time that he has wasted,” Warren said.

CDD 9 Board Chairman Jack Reimer said the board has had sympathy for the homeowner because of the fire.

“There is a lot of compassion when someone loses their home. I think we tried to be compassionate,” Reimer said.

It’s clear that the board is running out of patience and compassion.

“It feels like we have been taken advantage of,” said Supervisor Steve Brown.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Random thoughts after living here one year

After a year in The Villages, a Village of Chitty Chatty resident offers some random thoughts. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Can’t vote for Trump or DeSantis?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident responds to a letter from Villager Diane Robinson who said she couldn’t vote for either Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis.

We need restaurants and retail in the southern end of The Villages

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that restaurants and retail are needed in the southern end of The Villages.

They are draining off our Social Security increases

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident is worried that the increase seen by seniors in Social Security was quickly taken by increases in gas, electric, water and amenities.

Where are we supposed to park?

A Village of DeSoto resident is getting his driveway finished and is worried about parking in the street after reading about a Wildwood ordinance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos