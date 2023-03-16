67.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 16, 2023
type here...

Villages Tax-Aide volunteers ready to help you with your return

By Villages-News Editorial

The 2022 tax season is now in full swing. Villages Tax-Aide volunteers have been busy preparing 2022 returns for taxpayers.

Villages Tax-Aide sites will be open until Saturday, April 15.

It is not too late to schedule an appointment. However, most of their available times are now in April.

Taxpayers now stay in the same room where their tax returns are being processed.

This is a free service. Remember that it will take 2 to 3 hours to process your tax returns.

Learn more at https://villagestaxaide.com/

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

They are draining off our Social Security increases

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident is worried that the increase seen by seniors in Social Security was quickly taken by increases in gas, electric, water and amenities.

Where are we supposed to park?

A Village of DeSoto resident is getting his driveway finished and is worried about parking in the street after reading about a Wildwood ordinance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Are you satisfied with the Bumbler in Chief?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Villager who said she couldn’t vote vote for either Donald Trump or Gov. Ron DeSantis.

We pay a lot of money so why are the golf courses in such poor shape?

A Villager wonders why the golf courses are in such poor shape considering all the money residents pay for their upkeep. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bonuses and bailout in SVB ‘robbery’

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, sees a Leesburg bank robbery will be arraigned in court, but will the Silicon Valley Bank officials walk away scot-free after collecting bonuses shortly before the bank’s failure?

Photos