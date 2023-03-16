We need restaurants and retail in the southern end of The Villages

To the Editor:

As someone who lives in the southern villages we need to have a retail area. Every time I need something I am going a half hour to get it. Brownwood is not nearly as nice as Lake Sumter. And don’t get me started on Sawgrass.

Sawgrass is wonderful for excellent entertainment and getting something to drink but nothing else. I go to Lady Lake if I need anything. A sub store is handy but is not a restaurant. We need to know what other establishments you have planned for this area.

Unhappy with the way development is going.

Margaret Dowling

Village of St. Catherine