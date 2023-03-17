CDD 5 to file lawsuit against Villager with trashy property

Community Development District 5 supervisors have decided to file a lawsuit over a trashy home in The Villages.

The troubled property at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe was the subject of discussion Friday morning at the board of supervisors meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

More than $25,000 in deed compliance fines have racked up at the home due to lanai screens that are torn and damaged and have not been repaired. Most recently, neighbors shared stories of hoarding at the home.

Barbara Packard and her late husband bought the home in 2005 for $238,500 and were its original owners. Charles Packard died in 2007 at age 58. She is living in the home with her son, Jeff, who testified in 2021 during a public hearing about the deed compliance violation. Jeff Packard, who was arrested in 2016 when he was found driving with two blown-out tires near Lake Sumter Landing, pledged that he would work on the problem. It never got fixed.

In addition to the unsightly appearance of the home, neighbors have complained about rats.

“It makes you wonder what’s on the other side of that front door,” said Supervisor Jerry Knoll.

Officials are ready to turn up the heat on the homeowner.

District Counsel Mark Brionez will file a lawsuit against the property next week in Sumter County Court on behalf of CDD 5. He noted a dumpster is said to be in the driveway at the home.

“With more pressure by us, maybe that work will take place a little faster,” Brionez said.

In addition, Sumter County will hold a code enforcement hearing in front of a special magistrate in May with regard to the Packard property.