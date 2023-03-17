Kenneth E. Hay, 75, of The Villages, FL (formally of Batavia, NY and Ogunquit, ME) passed away peacefully on February 28, 2023. Ken, as he was known to his friends and family, was born on January, 26, 1948 in Bergen, NY to the late Herbert and Eleanor Hay. After graduating from Bergen High School he attended The State University of New York at Fredonia for Music and, after graduation, began his career as a high school band instructor.

Ken, was honored to pass on his love of music to so many youth throughout his 35 year career as an educator and is adored by thousands of students he taught over his 35 year career . After his retirement from education, Ken was not done with his musical life. Upon moving to The Villages he was the conductor of The Villages Orchestra for several years and also played the clarinet in The Bands of The Villages. In addition to music, Ken was also an avid fan of the New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills and rarely missed a game of either team. He enjoyed socializing through the many avenues offered in the Villages, including The AED Club, of which he was a founding member. He looked forward to joining his daily “Coffee Club” at Panera at Lake Sumter Landing to start each day. He also was an avid fisherman and spent many days out on the water.

Ken, a loving and devoted husband and father, is survived by his wife of 53 years, Melinda; his daughter Meagan (Matt) Buckley of Batavia, NY. Ken is pre-deceased by his sister Carol and survived by her husband, Gary Zimmer, of Brockport, NY and their children Cathy and Brian.

Ken will be dearly missed by his family, friends, students and countless people who were impacted by him throughout his life.

A celebration of life will be held at 11am on March 25, 2023 at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, a donation in Ken’s name can be made to New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages or The Lakewood Drive AED Club (c/o Bill Dennehy, 1656 Latta Court, The Villages, FL 32162).