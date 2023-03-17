Nicaraguan previously arrested by ICE apprehended in Fruitland Park

A Nicaraguan previously arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was apprehended in Fruitland Park.

Roberto Rivera-Hislop, 29, of Miami, was driving a white Nissan SUV at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over on County Road 466A for a partially obscured license plate, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During the traffic stop, Rivera-Hislop admitted he did not have a driver’s license and indicated he does not speak English. Using a translator application on his phone, the officer was able to communicate with Rivera-Hislop who said he has been in the United States for eight months and indicated he has been working in the area. Rivera-Hislop was in possession of an inmate identification card and admitted he had been arrested last year by ICE.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.