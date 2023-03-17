74.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 17, 2023
type here...

Nicaraguan previously arrested by ICE apprehended in Fruitland Park

By Staff Report
Roberto Rivera Hislop
Roberto Rivera-Hislop

A Nicaraguan previously arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was apprehended in Fruitland Park.

Roberto Rivera-Hislop, 29, of Miami, was driving a white Nissan SUV at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over on County Road 466A for a partially obscured license plate, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During the traffic stop, Rivera-Hislop admitted he did not have a driver’s license and indicated he does not speak English. Using a translator application on his phone, the officer was able to communicate with Rivera-Hislop who said he has been in the United States for eight months and indicated he has been working in the area. Rivera-Hislop was in possession of an inmate identification card and admitted he had been arrested last year by ICE.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Random thoughts after living here one year

After a year in The Villages, a Village of Chitty Chatty resident offers some random thoughts. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Can’t vote for Trump or DeSantis?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident responds to a letter from Villager Diane Robinson who said she couldn’t vote for either Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis.

We need restaurants and retail in the southern end of The Villages

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that restaurants and retail are needed in the southern end of The Villages.

They are draining off our Social Security increases

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident is worried that the increase seen by seniors in Social Security was quickly taken by increases in gas, electric, water and amenities.

Where are we supposed to park?

A Village of DeSoto resident is getting his driveway finished and is worried about parking in the street after reading about a Wildwood ordinance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos