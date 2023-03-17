80.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 17, 2023
type here...

This place is becoming a looney bin

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Certainly, most folks from out of town or out of state view The Villages as the second attraction only behind Walt Disney World.
With the amount of complaints, the amount of drunkards driving golf carts and regular vehicles, running over residents, driving up on curbs, aiming guns at their neighbors, smearing feces on your neighbor’s vehicle, what’s left?
We recently had one of our 91-year-old residents of The Villages go to state prison, another one recently arrested at 83 years of age for smearing poop on her neighbor’s vehicle. Are you kidding me, you can’t make this stuff up.

Bob Smith
Village of Santiago

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Read DeSantis’ book before you start criticizing

A Village of Marsh Bend resident says that people should read Gov. Ron DeSantis’ book before they start criticizing him. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Embarrassed by our executive golf courses

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is embarrassed by the condition of the executive golf courses in The Villages.

Random thoughts after living here one year

After a year in The Villages, a Village of Chitty Chatty resident offers some random thoughts. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Can’t vote for Trump or DeSantis?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident responds to a letter from Villager Diane Robinson who said she couldn’t vote for either Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis.

We need restaurants and retail in the southern end of The Villages

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that restaurants and retail are needed in the southern end of The Villages.

Photos