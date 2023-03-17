This place is becoming a looney bin

To the Editor:

Certainly, most folks from out of town or out of state view The Villages as the second attraction only behind Walt Disney World.

With the amount of complaints, the amount of drunkards driving golf carts and regular vehicles, running over residents, driving up on curbs, aiming guns at their neighbors, smearing feces on your neighbor’s vehicle, what’s left?

We recently had one of our 91-year-old residents of The Villages go to state prison, another one recently arrested at 83 years of age for smearing poop on her neighbor’s vehicle. Are you kidding me, you can’t make this stuff up.

Bob Smith

Village of Santiago