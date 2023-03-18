A warning for Florida’s spring breakers

This week, I issued a warning for spring breakers about the extremely dangerous threat of deadly synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, and other illicit substances.

Fentanyl is being mixed with more common drugs and counterfeit pills. These deadly mixtures are often sold to unsuspecting users—often with deadly consequences.

Last year, several West Point cadets overdosed on cocaine containing fentanyl while on a spring-break trip in Florida. In the months that followed, other mass fentanyl overdose events took place—claiming many lives.

Additionally, nitazenes, or “Frankenstein” opioids, are becoming more prevalent in illicit substances. Nitazenes have no accepted medical use in the United States or anywhere in the world. Some are far more potent than fentanyl and can be mixed into other drugs, such as cocaine or fake painkillers.

Parents, please tell your kids about the dangers of drug use and how just one pill can kill—especially if they are going on a trip with their friends.

For tips to help get the conversation started, visit our statewide resource DoseOfRealityFL.com. While you are there, you will find more information about the dangers of opioid misuse, how to receive support for addiction and where to drop off unused prescription drugs.

Stay Safe, Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general for Florida.